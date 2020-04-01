America now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country

National Guard members coordinate food donations in front of the Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center in New York, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: New York Times

Washington: The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8.30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.