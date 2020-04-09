America now has world's second-highest death toll, behind only Italy

The High Line Hotel stands closed in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669 and Spain is in third place with 14,555.

US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26 per cent to 60,000.

On Tuesday, US deaths set a new daily record with over 1,900 new deaths reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

European countries, including hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started looking ahead to easing lockdowns but their coronavirus-related fatality rates have fluctuated after initially showing a decline.