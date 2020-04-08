Advisor sent messages in January and February warning of risks of COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had not seen memos by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks, and that he retained confidence in Navarro.

Navarro, a China hawk, sent a memo in late January warning the new coronavirus could create a pandemic and urged a travel ban for China, the New York Times reported. A second memo, written in late February and sent to the president, said it could kill up to 2 million Americans.