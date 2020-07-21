200721 Brazil
Residents gather as donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 80,000 Monday, according to health ministry figures, as the country hit second-hardest in the world after the United States continued struggling to control the pandemic.

Brazil has recently regularly registered 1,000 new deaths a day — though the figure for Monday was lower, at 632, bringing the overall death toll to 80,120.

The South American country of 212 million people has confirmed 2.1 million infections. Experts say under-testing means the real numbers are probably much higher.