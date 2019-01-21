The only thing tougher than rising to the top, it seems, is the struggle to stay there. For two financial titans who have raced their way to fame, it is now time to deal with infamy. Carlos Ghosn, the once three-firm CEO who navigated the loopy roads of automotive management, has been languishing in a Japanese jail for 64 days. His face weary, his frame visibly lighter, Ghosn now contends with the once-unthinkable - giving up his assets and freedom of movement – just to get a get-of-of-jail-now pass. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder who has seen the top of the richest man in the world list for years is not only on the cusp of giving up that title to his soon-to-be-ex wife butn also he faces a crisis of confidence – in him by his investors.