"Through this morning there have already been amounts as high as 6 to 10 inches (of snow) across those areas and additional snowfall of 10 inches is possible throughout the day and tonight," Chenard said. "Travel is going to be very difficult across the areas under weather and blizzard warnings." A passenger and a flight attendant suffered knee and back pain after an American Eagle flight operated by Mesa Airlines hit turbulence over the Dallas-Fort Worth area, American Airlines said in a statement.