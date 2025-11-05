GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Canada plans to nearly double its deficit to C$78 billion for 2025-26: budget

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government unveils spending plan

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference following the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference following the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
AP

Canada's deficit would nearly double under a 2025-26 spending plan unveiled by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government on Tuesday.

The deficit would reach Can$78.3 billion (US$55.5 billion) under the proposed budget -- nearly twice as large as last year's budget -- as part of Carney's efforts to reform Canada's economy.    

Ottawa expects the Canadian economy to slow down in 2025 and 2026 due to the effects of US tariffs and trade uncertainties, the government said Tuesday.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (C) leaves after delivering a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on November 4, 2025.

S. Korea to triple AI spending, boost defence budget

2m read
South Korean police officers patrol near the venue of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

UAE marks major role at APEC 2025 in South Korea

3m read
President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, look at each other after their summit meeting at Gimhae International Airport Jinping in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

China-US deal undoing damage from trade war

4m read
US President Donald Trump greets Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025.

Trump says all Canada trade talks ‘terminated’

1m read