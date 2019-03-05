Ottawa: Canadian Budget Minister Jane Philpott abruptly resigned Monday, saying she no longer had confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which is embroiled in a major political crisis.
“I have been considering the events that have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet,” Philpott said on Twitter.
“The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system.
“Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised.”