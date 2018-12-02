Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral is scheduled for 11am on Wednesday, and afterward his remains will make the return trip from Andrews back to Houston. The former president will lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where a second service will be held on Thursday. He'll be interred later on Thursday at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum on the grounds of Texas A&M University in College Station, after making the final leg, from Spring, Texas, by train.