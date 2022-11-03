Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro asked participants in what he said were "legitimate" protests to "unblock the roads" and demonstrate "in other places" Wednesday as they push for military intervention to keep him in power.
"I want to make an appeal to them: Unblock the roads," Bolsonaro said. The blockages do "not seem to me to be part of legitimate demonstrations."
"Other demonstrations that are taking place throughout Brazil in squares... are part of the democratic game. They are welcome," he said.