In 2017, the same facility saw a prison rebellion that left 56 people dead

Relatives argue with police for more information outside the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex where a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Sao Paulo: Clashes between inmates killed 15 people at a jail in Amazonas state in northern Brazil on Sunday, the regional prison authority said.

The clashes broke out around 11am (1500 GMT) during visiting hours at the facility, located some 28 kilometres from the state capital, Manaus.

"It was a fight between the inmates. There had never been deaths during the visits," Colonel Marcos Vinicius Almeida told a news conference.

Police gather outside the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex after a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Image Credit: AP

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the fight, Almeida said.

Almeida emphasised that authorities had reacted within minutes to the Sunday violence, preventing a potentially worse result.

In January 2017, the same facility was the scene of a prison rebellion that lasted almost 20 hours and left 56 people dead.

Brazil has the world's third-largest prison population, with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to official statistics.