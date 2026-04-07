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Bill Gates to testify in front of US House panel on Jeffrey Epstein

The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in the Epstein documents

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AFP
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Bill Gates
Bill Gates
AP

Billionaire Bill Gates is to testify on June 10 before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a source close to the matter told AFP on Tuesday.

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The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in documents released by the US Justice Department that revealed close friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos with convicted sex offender Epstein.

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