Bill Gates to testify in front of US House panel on Jeffrey Epstein

The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in the Epstein documents
Billionaire Bill Gates is to testify on June 10 before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a source close to the matter told AFP on Tuesday.
The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in documents released by the US Justice Department that revealed close friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos with convicted sex offender Epstein.