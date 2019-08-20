190820 Obama1
Then-President Barack Obama plays basketball with former NBA basketball player Bruce Bowen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington in 2012. Image Credit: AP

New York: A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for $120,000 (Dh440,700), according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

Punahou High School student Barack Obama (C) attempts a lay up at a basketball game during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. Image Credit: AFP

The jersey was valued at $100,000 before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

Handout photo from Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. Image Credit: AFP