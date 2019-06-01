The gunman was also killed after trading fire with responding officers

An ambulance turns on Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach Image Credit: AP

Washington: Update (in UAE time)

6.45am

Suspect identified

Virginia Beach police say they have identified the suspect in a shooting that left 12 dead but have not released his name because they haven't been able to notify family members.

Police Chief James Cervera said when he does release the name, it will be only once. He said after that, "he will be forever referred to as the suspect because our focus now is the dignity and respect to the victims in this case and to their families".

Cervera said the suspect was a longtime employee of the Public Utilities Department.

6am

Four victims in surgery

Police say the victims of a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center were found on three floors and one victim was shot in car outside the building.

Police Chief James Cervera gave the details in a Friday night news conference, hours after the shooting, which killed 12 people.

He also says four shooting victims are undergoing surgery.

He says a long gun battle erupted between the shooter and four police officers. Police aren't naming the suspect, who was killed as authorities returned fire.

5.55am

Death toll rises to 12

The death toll from a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center has increased to 12.

Police Chief James Cervera says the 12th victim in the Friday shooting died on the way to the hospital. He gave the latest details on the incident in a news conference.

He said officials won't be releasing the name of the suspect, who was killed by authorities returning fire.

The police chief says the gunman used .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor. Unlike some states, silencers are legal in Virginia, though it is illegal to have one in Virginia Beach per local ordinance.

4.30am

State is 'devastated'

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is devastated by the shooting that left 11 dead at a Virginia Beach municipal center and is offering the state's full support to shooting survivors and relatives of the victims.

Northam said in a statement that he was in Virginia Beach with law enforcement officials. He said the entire state is "devastated by the tragic shooting" and he decried the "unspeakable, senseless violence."

The White House issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting "and continues to monitor the situation."

Democratic presidential hopefuls New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker" South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg" and California Sen. Kamala Harris, were also among those who condemned the shooting Friday.

Initial report

A longtime public utilities employee sprayed gunfire "indiscriminately" in a government building complex on Friday in Virginia Beach, in the US state of Virginia, killing 11 people and wounding six, police said.

The gunman was also killed after trading fire with responding officers, police chief James Cervera told a news conference.

"We have 11 deceased victims there at the scene, six more victims transported to area hospitals," he said, adding that the condition of those wounded was not immediately available.

The shooting happened just after 4pm (2000 GMT), when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims," Cervera said.

The wounded included a police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dwyer told reporters. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors and colleagues."

The building where the shooting took place in Virginia Beach, a city on the east coast of the US about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Washington, housed the city's public works and utilities offices.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI were working the scene Friday night due to its "size, scope, intensity," Cervera said.

"Right now we have a lot of questions. The whys, they will come later. Right now we have more questions than we have answers."

According to the Washington-based Gun Violence Archive monitoring group, Friday's shooting was the 150th mass shooting in the United States this year, defined as a single event in which four or more people are shot or killed.

Despite the scale of gun violence across the nation, gun ownership laws are lax and efforts to address the issue legislatively have long been deadlocked at the federal level.

150 th mass shooting in the United States this year took place in Virginia today.

Megan Blanton told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper that she was in the building when the shooting began. She and several co-workers hid in an office, where they used a desk to wedge the door shut.

"It felt like forever," Blanton said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam called it "just a horrific day."

"Our thoughts are for the victims and families. We're working with our law enforcement, first responders, our folks at the hospital and just making sure we take care of everybody right now," he said as he prepared to enter a briefing on the situation.

Added Virginia Senator Tim Kaine: "I'm devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach. My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one, and I'm praying for a swift recovery for all those who have been injured."

Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams, a native of Virginia Beach, paid homage to the strength of his hometown.

"We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected. We are resilient," he said in a tweet.