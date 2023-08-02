Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: As Donald Trump was being indicted on Tuesday evening for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, the third criminal case against him, US President Joe Biden enjoyed a day at the beach.
Biden rode his bike, ate at a seafood restaurant, saw a movie and took a moonlit stroll on Rehoboth Beach near his Delaware vacation home, while studiously not commenting on the trials and tribulations of his predecessor.
As the indictment was being unsealed, Biden and his wife Jill were headed to Matt's Fish Camp, a chowder and fried fish restaurant, for an early supper. The pool of reporters who travel with Biden were kept far from the president, allowing Biden to avoid questions and neatly maintain his long, deliberate silence about his top Republican political opponent's mounting legal problems.
After dinner, Biden and his wife saw the movie 'Oppenheimer' at a local theater and then went for a moonlit walk.