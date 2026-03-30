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Artemis II set for April 1: NASA’s return to the Moon begins

First crewed lunar mission in over 50 years aims to pave way for Moon landing

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Artemis 2 crew members, from left, Mission Spc. Jeremy Hansen, of Canada, Mission Spc. Christina Koch, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover pose for a photo after the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Centre Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Artemis 2 crew members, from left, Mission Spc. Jeremy Hansen, of Canada, Mission Spc. Christina Koch, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover pose for a photo after the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Centre Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
AP

NASA is preparing to launch Artemis II, its first crewed mission to the Moon in more than half a century, with lift-off expected as early as April 1. The mission marks a major step in the United States’ renewed push to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Unlike the historic Apollo missions that landed astronauts on the lunar surface, Artemis II will be a flyby mission. Four astronauts will travel around the Moon and return to Earth, testing critical systems ahead of a planned lunar landing later this decade.

The roughly 10-day mission follows the successful uncrewed Artemis I flight in 2022 and is designed to verify the performance of NASA’s new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

What is Artemis II and why does it matter?

Artemis II is the first crewed mission in NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon and build a long-term presence there.

The mission is a critical test flight before a planned lunar landing, currently targeted for 2028. It is also part of a broader strategy to develop technologies needed for future human missions to Mars.

Who are the astronauts on board?

The four-member crew includes three Americans and one Canadian:

  • Reid Wiseman (commander)

  • Victor Glover (pilot)

  • Christina Koch (mission specialist)

  • Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist, Canada)

The mission will mark several milestones, including the first time a woman, a Black astronaut and a non-American travel to the Moon.

What will the mission actually do?

The astronauts will not land on the Moon. Instead, they will:

  • Enter Earth orbit and test spacecraft systems

  • Conduct safety checks and simulate docking manoeuvres

  • Travel toward the Moon and fly over its far side

  • Carry out experiments and observations

At the point when Orion passes behind the Moon, communication with Earth will briefly be lost. The crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo 13.

How will the spacecraft travel and return?

After launch, the Orion spacecraft will orbit Earth before heading toward the Moon if all systems perform as expected.

The return journey will follow a “free-return” trajectory, using the Moon’s gravity to send the spacecraft back toward Earth. Re-entry into the atmosphere — one of the mission’s most critical phases — will be followed by a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

What are the risks involved?

The mission carries significant risk, as the Orion spacecraft has never flown with humans before.

“We don’t accept anything less than perfect, otherwise we’re accepting greater risk,” said NASA’s former chief astronaut Peggy Whitson.

“...we have to live with that knowledge, because of our space flight history, that when accidents happen, people will die,” she said.

NASA has made adjustments following Artemis I, including refining the re-entry trajectory after unexpected wear on the spacecraft’s heat shield.

Key facts about Artemis II

  • First crewed Moon mission since Apollo era

  • Launch possible as early as April 1

  • Four astronauts on a 10-day mission

  • No landing — lunar flyby only

  • Orion spacecraft’s first human flight

  • Uses NASA’s SLS rocket (98 metres tall)

  • Part of broader plan for Moon base and Mars missions

  • Lunar landing targeted for 2028

How does this compare to the Apollo missions?

Artemis II is similar to Apollo 8, which flew astronauts around the Moon in 1968 without landing.

However, the Artemis programme differs significantly by involving international partners and private companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, which are developing lunar landers for future missions.

Is there a new space race underway?

The Artemis programme comes amid growing global competition in space exploration, particularly with China aiming to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030.

The focus on the Moon’s south pole — believed to contain valuable resources — has added strategic importance to lunar missions.

Why is the timeline under scrutiny?

NASA is targeting a lunar landing by 2028, but the timeline depends on the development of key technologies, including lunar landers being built by private companies.

The programme has faced delays and rising costs, raising questions among experts about whether the schedule can be maintained.

- with inputs from AFP and AP

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