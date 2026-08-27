9/11 mastermind KSM finally gets a trial date in 2028 — 27 years after the attacks: US media

Sept. 11, 2001: Four hijacked aircraft are used in attacks on New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

March 1, 2003: Mohammed is captured in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2003–2006: He is held in the CIA's secret detention program and subjected to harsh interrogation techniques.

Sept. 2006: Mohammed is transferred to Guantánamo Bay.

2008: Military prosecutors formally charge Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators.

2009: The Obama administration announces plans to prosecute the five defendants in federal court in New York, but congressional restrictions prevent the transfer from going ahead.

2011: The case is returned to the military-commission system.

May 2012: Mohammed and his co-defendants are arraigned at Guantánamo.

2019–2024: Pretrial litigation continues, particularly over torture, classified evidence and the admissibility of statements.

July 2024: Mohammed and two co-defendants agree to plead guilty in exchange for life imprisonment rather than face a potential death sentence.

August 2024: Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attempts to revoke the plea agreement, triggering another round of litigation.

2025: A federal appeals court rules that Austin had the authority to reject the plea agreement, effectively putting the case back on the trial track.

2026: Pretrial litigation continues, with military-commission filings still being made throughout the year.