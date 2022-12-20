California: A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 16.1km, USGS said, adding that it struck 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.
Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people, is 261 miles (420 km) north of San Francisco and 19.6 miles (31.54km) south of Eureka, California.
There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.
Power cut off after earthquake
Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39am on Saturday and causing minor damage.