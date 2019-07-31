Electrical power company workers check transmission lines after an earthquake in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 31, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

San Salvador: The United States Geological Survey says a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken the coast of El Salvador, drawing terrified residents out of their homes. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted that "the government and the civil protection system is activated and ready" across the country.

The USGS reported that the quake was felt Tuesday at 11.54pm (0554 GMT). The agency said the quake's epicenter was some 24 kilometres southeast of Puerto La Libertad, at a depth of 72.5 kilometres.