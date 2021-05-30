Two pronounced dead at the scene, eight taken to hospitals, 12 victims went by their own

Police officers at the scene after a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall on May 30, 2021 in Hialeah, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

Two people were killed and at least 20 people injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida, early Sunday, officials said.

The police said three people arrived in a white car at the hall where an event was being hosted.

They exited the vehicle, began shooting into a crowd of people outside the venue and then fled, the police said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, eight were taken to hospitals and 12 victims took themselves to hospitals, the police said. At least one victim was in critical condition.

Alfredo Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the shooting was believed to be targeted.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," he said on Twitter. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

Detective Angel Rodriguez said the injuries of those hurt were consistent with gunshot wounds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said on Twitter that he was mourning the deaths and praying for the victims.

"We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators," he said. "Justice needs to be swift & severe!"

Angelica Green told television station NBC6 that her son called her early Sunday to tell her that he had been shot and that he loved her.

"We were talking to him, trying to keep him alert," Green told the TV station, adding that she and her husband immediately left for the hospital.

Referring to a separate shooting in the Wynwood area of Miami on Friday, Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Twitter that she was "horrified and heartbroken."

"I urge our community to be safe and smart," she said. "Please - don't let any more lives end in senseless violence."

Chief Art Acevedo of the Miami Police Department on Twitter highlighted both shootings in the Miami area over weekend.