Ten people were shot, four of them fatally, when someone opened fire on a backyard family gathering in Fresno, California, on Sunday night, police said.

Some of the other victims were in critical condition at hospitals, some listed as stable, police told NBC News.

Police Lt. Bill Dooley said no suspect or suspects had been identified in the shooting in southeast Fresno, which was reported shortly before 8 pm. He said the family and friends were watching a football game in the backyard when one or more people sneaked in and began shooting.