Tuxtla Gutiirrez, Mexico: At least 10 migrants died and 25 were injured early Sunday when a cargo truck clandestinely carrying them overturned on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, local security officials reported.
The accident took place near the border with Guatemala, the report said. It was the second fatal crash in less than a week involving migrants.
A source in the prosecutor's office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP the victims were all Cuban women, including one minor.