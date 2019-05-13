Officials have not released details on who was killed

Mexico City: A man has been killed during an attack on a prominent Mexican journalist that was thwarted by the columnist's bodyguard in an upscale Mexico City neighbourhood.

It was not immediately clear if columnist Hector de Mauleon was targeted on Monday or if it was an attempted carjacking on a tree-lined street in the Condesa district.

Mexico's federal security agency condemned the incident, but officials have not released details on who was killed. An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw a body loaded into a forensic van.

De Mauleon is a columnist for the newspaper El Universal. He writes frequently about organised crime in the capital and has been outspoken about extortion rackets in Condesa.