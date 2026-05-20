Rubio assails WHO for being 'a little late' on Ebola outbreak: death toll rises to 134, with 500+ suspected cases

US pledges funding for 50 Ebola treatment centres in DR Congo
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN body which President Donald Trump stopped funding, was "late" in identifying a deadly outbreak of Ebola.
Asked by reporters how the United States would respond to the virus outbreak, Rubio said: "The lead is obviously going to be CDC (the Centers for Disease Control) and the World Health Organisation, which was a little late to identify this thing unfortunately."
Trump in one of his first acts on returning to office last year set in motion a US withdrawal from the WHO, which he attacked bitterly over its response to Covid.
At least 134 deaths and over 500 suspected cases have been reported in the current Ebola current outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as per CDC.
The current Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has resulted in at least 134 deaths and over 500 suspected cases, as per CDC.
The epidemic has spread to multiple health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu, and has crossed into Uganda, as per US CDC Because this is a rapidly evolving public health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
The global pandemic heavily affected his first administration in the months before he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
The WHO has been forced to cut back due to the end of funding by the United States, which had been the most generous contributor with more than $1 billion allocated annually under Biden.
Asked to explain why Rubio believed that the WHO was late, another senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it took the UN body 10 days to confirm the Ebola outbreak.
"We are now four days into our response; we could have been 14," the official said.
The WHO "failed now numerous times. Obviously, everyone is well familiar with what they did, covering up the Covid-19 pandemic for the Chinese Communist Party," the official said.
The WHO contests US charges that it went too easy on China or allowed it to hide the Covid outbreak, saying that it needs to cooperate with all countries.
Trump has drastically slashed US foreign assistance, dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which was the world's largest governmental aid provider, saying that the US should more narrowly pursue its own interests.
The State Department announced Tuesday that it would fund up to 50 Ebola treatment centers in the Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda through some $13 million in initial US funding.
Rubio said that it was difficult to reach affected areas as they were in a "hard-to-get-to place in a war-torn country, unfortunately."
The State Department in a statement said that the United States "has an ironclad commitment to ensuring this response is fully resourced, rapid, and cooperative between key global health and humanitarian partners."
The WHO earlier Tuesday said that it was concerned about the "scale and speed" of the Ebola outbreak that DR Congo authorities say has caused 136 suspected deaths.