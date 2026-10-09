From apartheid to Nobel Peace Prize: The remarkable life of Navi Pillay

The daughter of a bus driver, she would go on to challenge the apartheid system, defend political prisoners, become South Africa’s first non-white woman High Court judge and help establish legal precedents that changed how the world prosecutes genocide and sexual violence.

But her judicial career in South Africa was brief. That same year, she was elected to serve on the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, established to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 genocide.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.