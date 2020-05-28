A lab technician extracts a portion of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Could China rule the roost in the world of immunology, the study of the immune system, which also happens to be a very important branch of the medical and biological sciences?

That may be the case, if it’s only for this one fact: China has more vaccines for coronavirus under advanced phases of development than any other country in the world, including mighty America.

What if the Chinese won the vaccine race?

That may be a simplistic question. The answer is a bit more complicated. For now, here's the WHO list of the 10 vaccine frontrunners, with at least five out of the leading 10 from China.

If one Chinese scientist or biotech outfit does come up with a workable vaccine ahead of the rest, it will help to defuse the kind of blaming or call for even reparation heaped upon the Chinese, where the coronavirus reportedly first jumped from animals to humans.

It’s not hard to imagine the kind of enormous pressure Chinese scientists are under, in order to come up with an efficient or workable vaccine for the current pandemic.

If a Made-in-China vaccine wins the race, there’s no doubt the propaganda value would be huge. If one Chinese scientist or biotech outfit does come up with a workable vaccine ahead of the rest, it will help to defuse the kind of blaming or call for even reparation heaped upon the Chinese, where the coronavirus reportedly first jumped from animals to humans.

Beijing assails Western response to pandemic

Beijing officials have assailed Western responses to the pandemic. They imply, in effect, that in the face of a crisis like this one, China's authoritarian system is far superior to any free-wheeling electoral democracy.

With its much-expected COVID-19 vaccine, Beijing is said to be targeting developing countries and territories linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, the mainland's global infrastructure initiative.

The race started long ago. The Chinese had been pumping money into R&D. Reports show that the government spending in science and technology in 2019 jumped to more than $300 billion, about 24x what it was two decades ago.

In 2008, China launched its "Thousand Talents Programme" to recognise and recruit leading international experts in scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship.

Different vaccine platforms

The vaccine solutions under investigation by China use different platforms, both the tried-and-tested ones as well as new technologies, including the promising, but still-unproven mRNA, which is hoped to speed up vaccine development.

Chinese biotech firms, many of them backed by massive state resources, including the People Liberation Army, appear to have tested the candidate vaccines more widely.

Among Western drugmakers, US-based Moderna Inc. and UK’s Oxford University are furthest in human trials for COVID-19 candidate vaccines. Indian biotech firms are also in the mix, and could be seen as mass production partners, especially for the Oxford candidate vaccine, if it’s approved.

If numbers alone would be the sole criteria, China would win it: It has a total of five possible vaccines for COVID-19 already in human trials.

More will be approved next month (June). It manifests the Asian giant’s rapid progress in the immunology, and the race for overall scientific supremacy.

The five vaccines in China have been tested on more than 2,000 people in Phase-2 trials. Together, these five advanced trials are expected to be completed in July, said Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, according to a Bloomberg report from Beijing on May 15, 2020.

Phase-2 is the second of three phases of human trials that medications must go through before being approved for general use.

Vaccine trials: 'No serious side effects'

The Chinese official said that in those trials, no serious side effects have been reported yet among Phase-2 volunteers. More vaccine candidates will be approved for human trials from June.

Numerous teams of researchers in China are in the frontline of efforts to arrest the COVID-19 pandemic that’s infected over 5.7 million people globally and killed over 356,000, as of Thursday, according to WHO data.

WHO GUIDELINES On April 19, 2020, the WHO published guidelines on an international randomised trial of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 The guidelines prescribe that participants/subject be centrally randomised so as to ensure that they have the same chance of receiving a placebo as they have of receiving each individual vaccine, regardless of the number of vaccines being evaluated in the trial.



Randomisation will also enable direct comparison of each vaccine’s results directly to results from an equal number of controls who received placebo at the same time and place.

There are at least 115 vaccines in development globally. Only around 10 have so far reached the crucial final stage of human testing.

A vaccine that is both safe and effective is the best hope for the world’s healthy population to get immunity from COVID-19, and the key to full re-opening of economies sent into a tailspin by the virus.

It is also hoped to propel the resumption of normality of economic life across the world while arresting new cases.

However, vaccines are notoriously tough to develop, taking an average of 16 years. There’s still no HIV vaccine. The disease which was first diagnosed in 1981.

The five vaccines in China have been tested on more than 2,000 people in Phase-2 trials.

Just as US President Donald Trump has launched the “Project Warp Speed” to accelerate vaccine development in the US, the Chinese government has fast-tracked promising projects.

Following are the top 5 Chinese biotech firms or projects with the leading vaccine candidates undergoing human trials:

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News

TAKEAWAYS