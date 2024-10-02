Watch: UAE President congratulates award-winning students

Watch: UAE President congratulates award-winning students

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with several students to congratulate them on their award-winning performances representing the UAE in international competitions. During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his pride in the impressive achievements of the students who won several medals and awards at this year's Indonesia Inventors Day in Bali and the International Economics Olympiad in Hong Kong.
Sheikh Mohamed praised the students for their dedication and hard work, noting that their success advanced their own ambitions and also demonstrated the capabilities of the UAE's youth on the global stage. He wished them ongoing success and encouraged them to continue aiming high so they could bring further honour to themselves, their families, and the UAE.
The students, in turn, expressed their delight at meeting His Highness, affirming that his words had inspired them to redouble their efforts and achieve even greater success in the future.

