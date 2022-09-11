President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, witnessed on Sunday the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries to expand their cooperation and joint work in various areas that serve as foundations for development and progress, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Serbia
