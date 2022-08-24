“The UAE schools are ready for students coming in on Monday. We have a few minor challenges but we have ensured that schools — from the safety perspective — are ready. In terms of PCR tests for public schools, there has been a full distribution of centres across all emirates; and different mechanisms have been put in place to ensure safe return to schools and make this academic year successful as we move forward,” Al Amiri told Gulf News after the press briefing.
UAE government schools ready for the new academic year
UAE Education Minister says various mechanisms in place to ensure safe return of students