Government schools across the UAE are all set to accept 274,895 students enrolled in primary and secondary levels on Monday, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The UAE schools are ready for students coming in on Monday. We have a few minor challenges but we have ensured that schools — from the safety perspective — are ready. In terms of PCR tests for public schools, there has been a full distribution of centres across all emirates; and different mechanisms have been put in place to ensure safe return to schools and make this academic year successful as we move forward,” Al Amiri told Gulf News after the press briefing.

