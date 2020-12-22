Inside UAE's newly opened Roman-style giant amphitheatre

It’s being hailed as an architectural marvel and it’s easy to see why.

The Roman-style Khorfakkan Amphitheatre rises in semicircles, radiating outwards from the ground and going up into the Al Sayed mountainside where the waves of whitish marble-looking seating rows finally come to a rest. From the top, the amphitheatre offers sweeping views of the Khorfakkan Corniche. Given it is a stone’s throw from the shore adds to the analogy of waves. At first look, it almost seems as if the giant new feature has been carved out of the dark-brown rock and then given a generous splash of brilliant white.