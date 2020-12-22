Inside UAE's newly opened Roman-style giant amphitheatre

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Inside UAE's newly opened Roman-style giant amphitheatre

It’s being hailed as an architectural marvel and it’s easy to see why.

The Roman-style Khorfakkan Amphitheatre rises in semicircles, radiating outwards from the ground and going up into the Al Sayed mountainside where the waves of whitish marble-looking seating rows finally come to a rest. From the top, the amphitheatre offers sweeping views of the Khorfakkan Corniche. Given it is a stone’s throw from the shore adds to the analogy of waves. At first look, it almost seems as if the giant new feature has been carved out of the dark-brown rock and then given a generous splash of brilliant white.

Next Up

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman close borders

Dubai Gold Souk: Everything You Need to Know

Burj Khalifa: 10 Amazing Facts About the World’s Tallest Building

Christmas in Dubai 2020: Residents rush to get real Christmas trees

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.