In Dubai: Enjoy an immersive art experience at the Theatre of Digital Art

Videos

For an ethereal experience for art-connoisseurs and amateur art-lovers alike, the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) is a must visit in Dubai. Taking advantage of digital innovation, art masterpieces come to life in this space located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. 

While the focus is on enjoying art in this new way, ToDA also has something for everyone when it comes to activities. From live musical nights and yoga classes to masterclasses for adults and kids’ activities, ToDA has something for every age and interest. The space is also open for private events.

