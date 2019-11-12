Gurudwara Dubai Celebrates 550 Years Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Celebrations are underway for Dubai’s Sikh community as they gather to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, at the Dubai Sikh temple in Jebel Ali. In celebration of the UAE year of tolerance, Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi close friend of the Indian community was on hand to pay her respects.The festival program runs until Friday and will performances, and speeches from many dignitaries from around the region.
 

