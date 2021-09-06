Garden in the Sky tower at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled two new attractions ahead of its grand opening on October 1, 2021. Meet the 55-metre-tall observation tower that goes by the name of ‘Garden in the Sky’ – why you ask? It carries a two-storey circular platform that houses 10 yellow flame trees or Peltophorum Inerme, and when the cabins are at the peak, they give you a 360-degree view of the vast Expo site. Designed by world-renowned architect Asif Khan, the one-of-a-kind tower is located in Expo’s Jubilee Park.