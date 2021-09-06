Garden in the Sky tower at Expo 2020 Dubai

Garden in the Sky tower at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled two new attractions ahead of its grand opening on October 1, 2021. Meet the 55-metre-tall observation tower that goes by the name of ‘Garden in the Sky’ – why you ask? It carries a two-storey circular platform that houses 10 yellow flame trees or Peltophorum Inerme, and when the cabins are at the peak, they give you a 360-degree view of the vast Expo site. Designed by world-renowned architect Asif Khan, the one-of-a-kind tower is located in Expo’s Jubilee Park.

