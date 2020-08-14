‘Friday Food for Thought’ launch episode breaks down essential aspects of holistic lifestyle

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Gold / Forex

Videos News

‘Friday Food for Thought’ launch episode breaks down essential aspects of holistic lifestyle

While everyone aspires a long, healthy life, for many living in a world of stress and excess, this can only be a dream. It shouldn’t be the case, says leading UAE-based nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, who breaks down the most essential aspects of a holistic lifestyle into five factors.

 

“Food, activity, sleep, emotional well-being and connection to source — when these five things come together, that’s when we are super healthy,” said Chowdhary in the first episode of the ‘Friday Food for Thought’ series hosted by well-known RJ Pallavi Tewari and produced by Friday Lite.

 

“It comes down to these five basic things. If you are able to balance these five basic factors, that’s when magic happens, and that’s when you go from just barely surviving to thriving.”

 

The first of the show’s four-part series premiered on Friday where Chowdhary discussed in detail the five important aspects to follow to live a more healthy and holistic lifestyle. Supported by well-known homegrown brands Mai Dubai, Waterfront Market, Al Adil Trading and Danube Home, the unique health series focuses on practical solutions for many common health issues.

 

To know more about how our diet and lifestyle choices impact our overall health, watch the ensuing episodes every Friday, 4pm, on the Gulf News and Friday Lite Facebook pages and IGTV channels.

Next Up

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in the colours of Pakistani flag

Artists share their inspiration at Dubai Canvas

Pakistanis in Dubai celebrate 74th Independence Day

A tale of Indian and Pakistani families' friendship that survived the division of a nation

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.