‘Friday Food for Thought’ launch episode breaks down essential aspects of holistic lifestyle

While everyone aspires a long, healthy life, for many living in a world of stress and excess, this can only be a dream. It shouldn’t be the case, says leading UAE-based nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, who breaks down the most essential aspects of a holistic lifestyle into five factors.

“Food, activity, sleep, emotional well-being and connection to source — when these five things come together, that’s when we are super healthy,” said Chowdhary in the first episode of the ‘Friday Food for Thought’ series hosted by well-known RJ Pallavi Tewari and produced by Friday Lite.

“It comes down to these five basic things. If you are able to balance these five basic factors, that’s when magic happens, and that’s when you go from just barely surviving to thriving.”

The first of the show’s four-part series premiered on Friday where Chowdhary discussed in detail the five important aspects to follow to live a more healthy and holistic lifestyle. Supported by well-known homegrown brands Mai Dubai, Waterfront Market, Al Adil Trading and Danube Home, the unique health series focuses on practical solutions for many common health issues.

