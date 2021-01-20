Extensive campaign launched to vaccinate senior residents against COVID-19 in UAE

Extensive campaign launched to vaccinate senior residents against COVID-19 in UAE

Several senior citizens in Dubai received the SARS COV-2 vaccine, SinoPharm, on Wednesday as part of an initiative organised by the UAE Community Development Authority (CDA) at various Customer Happiness Centers for Social Affairs across the emirate. On the first day of the campaign, which was launched at the Customer Happiness Centers of CDA across Dubai, more than 150 senior residents got their first dose of the vaccine at the centre in Jumeirah. 

