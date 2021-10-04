Expo 2020 Dubai treat for adventurers: Use a 7-metre-high slide to discover Luxembourg Pavilion
Luxembourg officially opened its 2,100-square-metre pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Opportunity District to over 3,000 visitors on Friday. Maggy Nagel, Commissioner General of the Luxembourg Pavilion, told Gulf News of the “amazing” ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on the first day of the six-month fair, as children and adults alike excitedly slid down the pavilion’s very own slide behind her. Luxembourg is the only one on grounds to have this.