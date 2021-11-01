Dubai Miracle Garden opens 10th season with new Smurfs-themed attractions
Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, is returning for its tenth season, a milestone in the award-winning garden’s journey. To mark the opening of the new season on 1 November, the garden has been decked up with a range of never-before-seen floral installations that promise a multi-sensory experience. Dubai Miracle Garden features over 150 million natural flowers and plants from more than 120 varieties, some of which are rare and not cultivated anywhere else in the Gulf region.