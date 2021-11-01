Dubai Miracle Garden opens 10th season with new Smurfs-themed attractions

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Dubai Miracle Garden opens 10th season with new Smurfs-themed attractions

Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, is returning for its tenth season, a milestone in the award-winning garden’s journey. To mark the opening of the new season on 1 November, the garden has been decked up with a range of never-before-seen floral installations that promise a multi-sensory experience. Dubai Miracle Garden features over 150 million natural flowers and plants from more than 120 varieties, some of which are rare and not cultivated anywhere else in the Gulf region.

Next Up

Tariq Al Yousefi: Life is an adventure

Health enthusiasts gather on Day 1 of the Dubai Fitness Challenge

Sheikh Mohammed orders aid flight to Sudan

Dh50 million Mahzooz winner revealed: Meet UAE's latest multimillionaire from Pakistan

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.