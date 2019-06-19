Dubai College Caretaker Calls it a Day

If there’s one number everyone in Dubai College has on their speed dial, it’s that of Conceicao Sousa.

As head caretaker of the British curriculum secondary school, where he has been working for 36 of its 40 years of existence, Sousa is the go-to man for anything anyone needs: from setting up classroom tables and getting the lights fixed to providing logistical support for an event or just finding something that’s missing.

So when the 67-year-old Indian retired from service on Thursday (June 13), the warm farewell that the school staff and his 15-member team gave him was expectedly nostalgic.