The event was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA who lauded the work of leading Emirati women and women committees from several Dubai government entities. A number of DEWA officials were also present. The event was broadcast live on DEWA’s internal and external channels to help all female employees attend the forum as well as Women Committees at different organisations.
Eighth Emirati Women’s Forum sees participation of top female engineers from UAE