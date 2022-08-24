Dubai Electricity Water Authority (DEWA) held the eighth Emirati Women’s Forum in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day 2022 that falls on August 28. Video Credit:

The event was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA who lauded the work of leading Emirati women and women committees from several Dubai government entities. A number of DEWA officials were also present. The event was broadcast live on DEWA’s internal and external channels to help all female employees attend the forum as well as Women Committees at different organisations.

Read the full story here