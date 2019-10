Coffee was Arabia’s gift to the world

In fact the name of your favourite coffee doesn’t come from the foothills of Colombia or the streets of Rome, but from a port in Yemen called Mocha, where coffee beans were shipped in from Ethiopia, as early as the 12th Century. Yes, coffee is as Arab as camels and sand, and despite the fact many people may still see it as a drink more synonymous with Europe, it didn’t reach there until at least a 100 years later.