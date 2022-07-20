Video Credit:
Freshly caught fish, grilled or fried using simple techniques and special spices. Add to that sure-shot Arabic cuisine favourites like hummus, fatoush and lentil soup and you have a guaranteed hit. That has been the secret behind the popularity of Bu Tafish restaurant and it has done them good for over half a century.Loyal customers over decades have thronged this eatery for fresh, tasty food