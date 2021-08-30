Australia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Last Tuesday, the Australia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveiled its visitor journey on a special tour for invited media. In his briefing, Commissioner General Justin McGowan talked about the country’s penchant for innovation and strong ties with the UAE. The visitor experience commenced inside the Welcome Stories tunnel covered in street art by Aboriginal artist Josh Muir. From this space, visitors will enter the second gallery called Star Dreaming where a seated planetarium will tell the stories of 60,000-year-old peoples. In the last gallery, Annika’s Journey, people will enter a four-walled cinema playing a visually stunning film that follows the ambitious dreams of a young Australian girl.