President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is continuing to consolidate its position in the space sector, adding that the UAE national cadres are capable of reaching the highest possible level in this sector, which he said, is one of the vital spheres for securing sustainable development, due to the significant economic and scientific opportunities it creates.
Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue: UAE President receives leaders of space agencies
Sheikh Mohamed also received the founders of Emirati companies in the space sector