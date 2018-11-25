In a panel discussion, which saw panellists discuss Shaikh Zayed’s contributions across various fields, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, also spoke about Shaikh Zayed’s deep interest in culture and the many cultural projects he launched in the country, such as the Ministry of Culture and Media in 1972, Abu Dhabi Cultural Centre in 1977, the first book fair in 1981 and many more initiatives.