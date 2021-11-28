Hatta will be the stage for the grand show on December 2. Image Credit: S

Dubai: A floating lake where the whole show floats and fireworks propelled by drones will be the highlights of the official UAE 50th National Day celebrations at Hatta.

The UAE 50th National Executive Team on Sunday announced what people can expect at the grand show, “without giving too much away,” as described by Es Delvin, one of the two artistic directors.

The Official 50th UAE National Day Celebration will mark the country’s Golden Jubilee through a spectacular show staged in Hatta Dam, surrounded by the Hajar mountains.

Shaikha Al Ketbi, the Emirati artistic director, said the show highlights the deep connections and harmony between the humans, nature, and technology.

“We have made a floating lake. The whole show floats The audience floats,” said Delvin.

She said it has not been done before. “A floating lake on a lake…It is not something that I have done before. I haven’t met anyone else who has done it.”

The spectacular fireworks planned will introduce new ways of using less pyro to elevate the fireworks.

“We are using drones to lift the firework to a height and then we use a combination of drone and firework to create a new illusion that I certainly haven’t worked with before,” said Delvin.

In addition, projections using water screens and huge cultural elements floating will also be part of the show.

The floating theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey through the land’s history in the lead-up to the inception of the union and across the 50 years that followed.

Through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling, the show will also shed light on the achievements of today and offer a unique glimpse into the promising future that awaits everyone who calls the UAE home.

Music, dance performances

By fusing Emirati traditional song with international music, music composer Mohammed Al Ahmed from the team said that this year’s celebrations will include orchestral performances and the tribal vocal art of Al-Nadba and Al-Ruwah, traditionally performed on national and celebratory occasions.

He added that the celebrations will also include music from traditional dance performances such as Al-Ayala, Al-Harbiya and others.

The show will also include poetry which will be featured prominently during the festivities signifying its prominent role in UAE culture.

Massive preparations

Eisa Alsubousi, head of communication of the Executive Team, said a big team of experts from different fields and nationalities have been working on preparing for a celebration that is befitting the UAE Golden Jubilee.

They have worked on various aspects, from the celebration’s brand identity and the role of distinguished UAE figures in shaping the history of the UAE to the celebratory music and dance and the captivating features of the official celebration ceremony, he said.

Butti Al Muhairi, head of Operations of the UAE 50th National Day Executive team, said the preparations for the celebrations in Hatta started more than 142 days ago.

“More than 1,400 individuals from over 100 nationalities worked for a total of more than one million and 500 thousand man hours on site,” said Al Muhairi.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, founding partner and head of research from Bani and Al Culture, said the celebrations will focus on the relationship between the Emirati people and their homeland by emphasising aspects related to the UAE’s agricultural, desert, mountain and marine environments. He also noted that the show will include stories heard for the first time about some of the distinguished figures, including women, who played a role in shaping the history of the UAE.

Design journey

Kholoud Sharafi, brand designer from Tinkah, the team responsible for designing the official brand identity, spoke about the journey of coming up with a design that highlights “our journey throughout the past 50 years and our ambitions for the coming 50 years.”

Sharafi mentioned how she was inspired by archival materials such as postage stamps, television footage, celebratory letters published in newspapers and even street signage and decorations from around the country.

Where to watch

Audiences across the UAE will be able to watch the official celebration live starting 5:30pm on the official website of the UAE National Day and on all local TV channels. The spectacular show is open to the public, starting from December 4 until the December 12, tickets are available on www.UAENationalDay.ae