Projects of the 50: Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs speaking at the event on Sunday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: In a press conference on Sunday, UAE ministers kicked off a series of announcements linked to the Year of the 50th celebrations this year. 50 projects are set to be announced during the month of September, and Sunday's conference marked the official start of these announcements.

Ranging across sectors such as tech, residency, and business, the UAE government aims to attract and retain top talent from across the globe, while also promoting and focusing on Emirati projects. UAE is also set to cement its global role as a major economic and technological force.

The speakers at the event were:

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office

Projects of the 50: 10-principle charter

Kicking off the series of announcements, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs started the conference with a ten-principle charter.

Strengthening the union Calling for peace and dialogue to resolve all disputes Political disagreement with any country does not justify its failure to provide relief in disasters, emergencies and crises The value system in the UAE will remain based on openness and tolerance Digital, technical and scientific excellence will define the UAE’s development and economic boundaries The UAE is one united economic, tourist and industrial destination The development of positive political and economic relations with others is considered the most important priority of the country's foreign policy Developing education and attracting talent is the key to maintain the UAE’s excellence The end goal of politics is to serve the economy, while the end goal of economy is to provide the best life for the people of the UAE Building a better and more active economy in the world

Green Visa and Freelance visa

On Sunday, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade announced that teh UAE would be issuing two new kinds of visas - Green Visa and Freelancer Visa.

Green visa holders can sponsor their parents, can sponsor their sons until the age of 25. Once expired, holders have a 90-180 days grace period. It will be granted to top achievers including students, investors, businessmen and those with specialised skills.

Green Visa is a new residence system that separates residence permit from work permit, and targets high-skilled people, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates, and includes a range of new privileges different from regular residence.

Freelance visas will be granted to owners of independent businesses, or self-employed individuals.

Digital talent

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications said: "Digital economy is the future and the UAE is going to be a big player in exporting digital talent. 100,000 golden visas for technology talent is going to be a game changer in attracting talent."

"We are going to have the highest share of female coders in the UAE." He also said that the UAE will add 3,000 coders per month to the workforce in the national economy, at a rate of 100 coders per day.

The UAE is drafting a technical information law, the first in the Middle East to regulate and develop the language of the future. UAE also launched the largest “PyCon Global Programming Summit” in the Middle East in the field of programming and digital economy, to develop talent, expertise and projects specialised in programming, and establish a link between the programmer community, government, private and academic agencies.

He added, "We don't want to be a local player any longer, we want to be a major global technology player."

Promoting Emirati creativity and projects

The Emirates Development bank has allocated Dh5 billion to support Emirati projects, it was announced on Sunday. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology announced this in line with the committment of the country's leadership to support Emiratis in their ventures.

Al Jaber added that more than 42 per cent of government purchases will be from local companies.

UAE and the global economy

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy said, "The UAE will launch a global investment summit early next year to attract Dh550 billion [in investments] within nine years." He also said that the UAE is launching a global economic agreement in 8 global markets, with a value of Dh40 billion.