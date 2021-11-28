Over 60 young musicians from the National Youth Orchestra will render the UAE national anthem as well as popular classical pieces during a 60-minute concert. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The month-long National Day festivities at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which began on Flag Day, will peak from December 1 to 4, it was announced on Sunday.

Celebrations over the National Day weekend on December 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be special as guests get to enjoy spectacular musical performances, along with themed activities and exciting competitions.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager of Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “As a home-grown brand, National Day has always been a very important time for Global Village. This year is a very special one as we join the nation in celebration of our Golden Jubilee. As we reflect on our national journey, we acknowledge our past, rejoice in the present and, together, look confidently towards our future. The event line-up is designed to celebrate our country and all that it has to offer. From musical extravaganzas to meaningful competitions and of course our firework spectaculars, we are looking forward to delivering great experiences to our guests at the heart of wonder. The Global Village DNA is entwined with our country’s… we unite to create wonder and want to celebrate this with the whole world.”

Dazzling operetta

Under the theme ‘50 Years of Togetherness’, Global Village invites guests to experience its annual National Day celebrations with a dazzling operetta performed on the Main Stage. The “Luminous Years” operetta performed by Ornina Theatrical Dance Company between December 1 and 4, will feature voice overs by Emirati stars Habib Ghuloom and Fatma Alblooshi, and is directed by Nassir Ibrahim. The show will bring to life the UAE’s rich history and will captivate audiences with a memorable performance centered on diversity and togetherness.

Nasser Ibrahim, Director and Founder of Ornina Arts Event, said: “We are pleased to have performed on the main stage of Global Village for six consecutive years. Celebrating this special national occasion is a cause of pride, and an affirmation of our role as an inspiring and creative institution showcasing the history and heritage of the UAE in a contemporary manner that embodies the Emirati identity on the National Day. We believe in leveraging performing arts as a means to communicate, as well as using creativity to bring together communities and help them celebrate their identity. Global Village is the ideal destination to celebrate the diversity of the country, its people and its values. We are confident that our performance will move the guests who will witness the past, present and future of the UAE at the main stage of Global Village.”

NYO performances

The Golden Jubilee events will also include spell-binding performances by the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Dubai. Over 60 young musicians will play their unique rendition of the UAE national anthem as well as popular classical pieces by contemporary composers during a 60-minute long concert in true celebration of togetherness. The NYO is the largest UAE-based student orchestra consisting talented musicians from over 25 nationalities and is led by conductor Munir Bakieh. The musicians aged 5 to 17 years, will be performing a not-to-be missed concert for three nights only.

Amira Fouad, Artistic Director of the National Youth Orchestra and Encore!, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to be involved in the National Month celebrations at Dubai’s amazing Global Village. We have over 60 young musicians from over 25 nationalities playing in the concert and this collaboration is exactly the sort of strong partnership we are passionate about. It enables us to support our incredible musicians and reach as wide an audience as possible within the UAE. Our goal is to create as much joy and excitement as we can during our performances and bring people together to celebrate this special weekend.

Amira continued: “All our young musicians display the very best that the UAE has to offer in terms of talent, resilience and hard work – traits in line with this incredible country itself as we celebrate this golden anniversary. Our lively and uplifting musical programme is designed to delight audiences at Global Village with music from “Mozart to the Movies” and gives tribute to the Golden Jubilee celebrations by performing the UAE’s National Anthem.”

Competitions for children

Highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration for young guests, Global Village, in partnership with Dubai Culture Authority, is hosting a competition for kids at the Kids’ Theatre every Thursday and Friday of the month until December 4. Kids will have the opportunity to answer questions about the UAE’s heritage to win a range of exciting prizes.

Also, in partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Global Village launched the ‘50 Years of Togetherness’ photography contest that welcomes submissions celebrating multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance from amateur and professional photographers. The contest started on November 3 and ends on December 2 with a top prize of Dh50,000.

Young photographers (under 18s) can take part in their own contest by simply uploading images on Instagram illustrating ‘50 years of togetherness’ with the hashtags #GVWOW and #Together between November 3 and 30, for a chance to win Dh5,000.

On December 1, Emirati artist Khalid Mohammed, will be giving a one-night only special National Day performance on the Main Stage starting 9pm.

Before nightfall on December 2, guests will be treated to a unique surprise that will be taking place for the very first time in the UAE at Global Village starting 5pm.

After dark, the park will dazzle in National Day colours and guests will be treated to traditional musical fireworks displays on December 1, 2 and 3 at 9pm.