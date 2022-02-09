Sharjah: Sharjah entities on Wednesday announced at the opening of ‘Xposure’ photo festival they will sponsor the schooling of a Syrian refugee boy seen in a viral photo reading a book while perched on a garbage bin.

10-year-old Hussein, who fled with his family from Syria to Lebanon, had to drop out of school and collect junk, scrap and plastic from garbage bins to support his family. On finding a book in the garbage one day, the young boy began to read.

Hussein’s moment with the book was captured by architect Rodrigues Mghames. The photo, titled ‘The Reader’, and shared on social media platforms, went viral in just a few hours, and became a subject of discussion on key Arabic and international media outlets as it depicted Hussein’s passion for reading despite the harsh reality of his circumstances.

Organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure on Wednesday announced the sponsorship of Hussein’s education until high school in cooperation with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a UAE-based global humanitarian organisation.

Xposure also honoured Mghames at the opening ceremony of the festival in recognition of his role in sharing Hussein’s story with the world.

Rodrigues Mghames (R) honoured by Tariq Saeed Allay (L), Director-General of SGMB, during the opening ceremony of Xposure 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Power of photography

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said: “By highlighting suffering and injustices, photography gives the world insights into people’s diverse conditions, all of which have a great impact on the viewers. By supporting Hussein, Xposure wants his picture to be a global message that takes photography’s role beyond observing and documenting reality to become a tool for changing it for the better and a means to explore solutions to the problems spotlighted by photographers.”

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “This initiative reflects the values of compassion embodied in the UAE and particularly in Sharjah, to come to the assistance and support of less fortunate people. This aligns with TBHF’s core mission to protect and empower vulnerable children and their families in vulnerable situations across the world.”

She added: “We believe that knowledge and education are pivotal to changing people’s lives and aim to help fulfil Hussein’s passion for reading. In collaboration with our partners in Lebanon, TBHF will ensure his access to education with Xposure, which is today setting forth an inspiring example of how creative events and festivals can support humanitarian causes.”

Mghames hailed Xposure’s initiative, describing how he had contacted several charity and humanitarian organisations to help fund Hussein’s education and support his family.

1,600 photos

Handpicked 1,600 photos from top photographers were unveiled during the ‘Xposure International Photography Festival’, running until February 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Opening ceremony of Xposure 2022 Image Credit: Supplied

The event brings together 70 world-renowned photographers, award-winning storytellers, and photojournalists whose works will be displayed through 45 exhibitions.

Xposure 2022 is also featuring 28 talks, workshops, portfolio reviews, and more.

Xposure 2022 will hosts its first-ever ‘Conservation Summit’, under the theme ‘Save Our Oceans’, on Thursday.

