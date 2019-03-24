The facility represents one of the largest foreign direct investments in the field of environmental management to date in the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai e-waste specialist Enviroserve has opened The Recycling Hub, the world’s largest e-waste recycling facility at a total cost of Dh120 million.

Located at Dubai Industrial Park, the 280,000 square-foot e-waste recycling plant, will process WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), IT asset disposition (ITAD), refrigerant gas and specialised waste.

The facility will utilise state-of-the-art reclamation technology, which surpasses EU standards for e-waste.

The Recycling Hub has a processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes of total integrated waste per year, of which 39,000 tonnes is e-waste.

The facility can process the entire range of WEEE from consumer and industrial to commercial and military.

These include air conditioners, batteries, computers, household appliances, mobile phones, and even military avionics. The integrated facility will also recycle specialised waste material such as aerosol cans, light bulbs and FMCG products and is currently the only dedicated refrigerant gas reclaim facility in the UAE.

The Dh120 million project is backed by the Swiss Government Export Finance Agency and represents one of the largest foreign direct investments in the field of environmental management to date in the UAE. Enviroserve’s green recycling facility will service international e-waste recycling efforts across Africa, Middle East and Caucasus.

Stuart Fleming, Group CEO of Enviroseve, said: “We are happy to launch our new e-waste recycling facility today and to be part of Dubai Industrial Park whose support was invaluable to us to turn this vision into a reality. Utilising innovative green technology in this iconic facility, we are confident this will be a true game-changer in electronic and specialised waste recycling for the UAE and the wider Middle East, Africa and Caucasus region. The Recycling Hub is the outcome of Enviroserve’s pioneering 15-year journey in the e-waste industry and we look forward to elevating the sustainability movement in the region.”

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of the Dubai Industrial Park, said: “The launch of The Recycling Hub at Dubai Industrial Park is a reflection of the UAE’s journey towards becoming a global platform that attracts innovative businesses and a successful model of the new green economy. We take pride in our partnership with Enviroserve, a key milestone in our mission to contribute to the development of an advanced industrial sector in the UAE that is focused on innovation and sustainable technology, and we look forward to the far-reaching positive impact that will extend to several regions in the world right from the heart of Dubai.”