Dubai: In view of World Homeopathy Day, over 60 clinics and hospitals in the UAE will provide free consultation on Monday.
April 10 is observed as World Homeopathy Day across the world. The day commemorates the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy and a German physician born on April 10, 1755, in Germany.
The day highlights the importance of the field of medicine that has become the longest established alternative medicine born in Europe.
Dr Hahnemann was a successful physician, a great scientist, and an eminent linguist. He revolutionised the whole notion of health and healing by introducing the concept of treatment in a new way in 1796.
He emphasised the importance of hygiene, diet, isolation, nursing, etc., and successfully managed the epidemics of cholera and typhoid through homeopathy.
The theme for World Homeopathy Day 2022 is ‘People’s Choice for Wellness.’
Government recognition
The UAE Government approved the practice of Homeopathy in the country in 2001 after a separate section was established under the UAE Ministry of Health for Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines (TCAM).
So far, more than 250 homeopaths have qualified to practice in the UAE and around 150 of them are offering their services in clinics and medical centres across the country.
Specialists from India, Pakistan, Sudan, Russia and South Africa are among the homeopaths practising in the UAE.
Also marking the Year of the 50th in the UAE, as a gesture of appreciation and with the aim of giving back to the society, over 60 clinics and hospitals providing homeopathy services all over the UAE are offering free consultations on Monday.
People can contact any of the participating clinics to avail a free appointment.